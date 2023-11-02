“Nowhere to hide” – Watch young superstar Tye Ruotolo’s insane run of dominance in ONE Championship

Brazilian Jiu-jitsu prodigy and youngest IBJJF world champion, Tye Ruotolo, is looking to stack more gold on his collection at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. Across the Circle from the 20-year-old phenom will be ADCC competitor Magomed Abdulkadirov, who is bound to make his ONE Championship debut. The 10-minute match will be for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Tye Ruotolo left a path of broken limbs on his way to the top of his division in ONE Championship. Even before their first matches in ONE, Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade had a lofty reputation in the Jiu-jitsu world already. Beginning their training at just 3 years old, the Ruotolo boys grew up wearing gold as they snatched gold medals left and right at both national and international levels.

Once the lethal grappling twins debuted in the promotion, they took over the promotion's submission, grappling divisions like Vikings raiding a village.

ONE Championship posted a compilation video of Tye Ruotolo's matches in the promotion:

"Nowhere to hide against Tye Ruotolo 😳 Can the BJJ phenom claim the inaugural welterweight submission grappling crown against Magomed Abdulkadirov this Friday at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

In his promotional debut, Tye Ruotolo had to overcome a mountain of a task by locking horns with 5-time EBI world champion and former ONE featherweight MMA world title contender Gary Tonon. 'The Lion Killer' is considered an icon of the sport, and Ruotolo tapped him out in just 97 seconds.

Next, the prodigious grappler faced former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov. He handily submitted 'Cobra' with a triangle armbar.

After defeating Gafurov, Ruotolo made his US-soil debut under the ONE Championship banner. He defeated ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 via a unanimous decision.

After overcoming 'The Dutch Knight', Ruotolo achieved another impressive feather on his cap by becoming the youngest International Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Federation (IBJJF) gold medalist ever.

In his most recent bout, Ruotolo once again easily submitted a very game opponent in Dagi Arslanaliev. This time, he tapped his opponent not once but twice. At ONE Fight Night 13 last August, Ruotolo initially tapped Dagi with a heel hook that escaped the referee's notice. After some confusion, the young grappler immediately jumped on his opponent's back and unquestionably ended the bout with a rear-naked choke.

Catch Tye Ruotolo face Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.