"Numbers don't lie" - Henry Cejudo believes Steve Erceg could cause "one of the biggest upsets in UFC history" against Alexandre Pantoja 

Flyweight challenger Steve Erceg could potentially create history in his title fight against champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301, according to former double champ Henry Cejudo.

Erceg will feature in his first championship fight in the UFC after just three prior appearances in the octagon. To add to that, he will take on the Brazilian Pantoja in Rio de Janeiro in front of a hostile and passionate fanbase.

However, Cejudo is confident that Erceg will adapt not only to the occasion but also his fighting style due to his highly technical approach. On his show Pound 4 Pound, Cejudo explained:

"Something about Steve Erceg is he's super technical. He doesn't have that many fights but the person that has to make the adjustments in this fight is not Steve Erceg because he's a technical guy."

"The person that has to bring the fight is going to be a guy like Alexandre Pantoja. Because I tell you what Steve Erceg does a really good job of countering. You saw the few fights that he had against Matt Schnell..."

Cejudo continued by discussing Erceg's strengths and pitting him up for a potential major upset on fight night and said:

"This guy goes high low, he has a great right hand and also he has a great hook. He's super technical, he's super tactical. Call me crazy, but stylistically I think a lot of people are sleeping on this guy because people don't really know about him."

"He wins this fight, but this could be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history... With three fights, ranked No.12 in the world to come out and beat the guy who has been the guy... Numbers don't lie."

Check out Henry Cejudo's full comments below on YouTube (30:47):

Former champion Alexander Volkanovski has some advice for compatriot Steve Erceg

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski advised his compatriot Steve Erceg ahead of the latter's first title fight in the UFC.

Volkanovski has fought nine times in championship fights and addressed Erceg in an appearance on Fox Sports. He asked Erceg to soak in the occasion and back himself to perform well.

Volkanovski said:

"Mate, enjoy it. I know there is going to be a lot happening, that's all a part of the process but I'm completely backing you to this. And as I said, I've been talking to a lot of people and we all believe in your skills. I'm sure you believe in them. And, yeah, just back yourself mate. Go out there and put on a show."

Check out Volkanovski's advice to Erceg below (8:05):