Numsurin looks to capture coveted ONE Championship gold with win over Nadaka: "It has been my dream for a long time”

Numsurin Chor Ketwina of Thailand stands on the precipice of realizing everything he’s worked hard for.The 30-year-old veteran is one victory away from becoming the first-ever ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion. ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will mark the biggest fight of Numsurin’s career against 10-time Muay Thai World Champion Nadaka on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Once an unheralded gem waiting for his opportunity to shine, Numsurin fought through obscurity and raced through a 6-0 record at ONE Friday Fights.The Bangkok native was counted out time and time again, but defied the odds each time. Most recently, he shocked the world with an upset win over Songchainoi Kiatsongrit and earned himself a lucrative six-figure contract.That said, the Tded99 representative is eager to continue his rise by taking out another monster. Numsurin said in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:&quot;I want to be a World Champion. It has been my dream for a long time. There is a newly opened opportunity for this weight [class]. That is something I yearn for.&quot;Numsurin is done being an afterthought and is ready for his time in the spotlight. Becoming the inaugural champion would certainly validate every sacrifice he made.Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for updates on the inaugural title fight. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNumsurin says he's prepared to counter Nadaka's dazzling speedNadaka runs circles around his opponents, which is a big reason behind his 39-fight winning streak.Numsurin has done his due diligence on the Japanese fighter's best attribute. At ONE 173, the Thai promised to be the first fighter to solve the puzzle.The $100,000 contract winner told ONE Championship:&quot;His strengths include speed and accurate weapons. My strength would be my punches. I do have a plan to put him down. I'm working on my speed in order to cope with his speed.&quot;