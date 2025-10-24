  • home icon
  "There's no pressure for me" - Numsurin embracing the underdog role against fan favorite Nadaka at ONE 173

“There’s no pressure for me” - Numsurin embracing the underdog role against fan favorite Nadaka at ONE 173

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 24, 2025 04:53 GMT
Numsurin is embracing the underdog tag in title clash against Nadaka at ONE 173. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Numsurin is embracing the underdog tag in title clash against Nadaka at ONE 173. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Numsurin Chor Ketwina believes that he is a heavy underdog against Nadaka in their scheduled title clash next month in Japan. He, however, is embracing the tag, determined to use it in getting a big victory on fight night.

The two strikers are to dispute the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. It is one of seven world title matches featured in ONE Championship's second live on-ground event in the 'Land of the Rising Sun' this year.

In an interview with ONE, Numsurin shared his thoughts on his world title clash against hometown bet and fan favorite Nadaka, highlighting that most of the pressure is on his opponent and that he looks to tap it in his favor.

The 30-year-old Thai star said:

"There’s no pressure for me because I am the big underdog. I am chill but deep down, I hope that I will get the belt. ONE’s Muay Thai belt is globally renowned. If I get it, I will be more famous. And if I get to beat someone who has never lost. I’ll try my best."
Numsurin undefeated so far in ONE Championship

Entering ONE 173, Numsurin has been on an impressive roll, winning his first six matches in ONE Championship to date.

His biggest win came in his last match in August, where he defeated fellow Thai fighter Songchainoi Kiatsongrit by majority decision, which he punctuated with a second-round knockdown off a solid counter left hook.

The win earned him a $100,000 contract to be part of the promotion's main roster and opening an opportunity for him to take a shot at becoming ONE's first-ever atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Numsurin is grateful for the tremendous windfall that has come his way, sharing during the press conference for ONE 173 last month:

"I am very happy and honored to be here in Japan, fighting for ONE Championship. I definitely will win the atomweight championship and then [bring] back the first atomweight world championship belt to Thailand.”

Meanwhile, his opponent, Nadaka, is also looking to take his ONE Championship journey to whole new level with a win at ONE 173.

The Japanese superstar, a dominant force in the Muay Thai scene in Thailand, has won all of his three matches in ONE Championship since coming on board the promotion earlier this year. His most recent victory was a third-round TKO stoppage of Hamada Azmani of Morocco in August.

For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

