“No one expected that” - Numsurin reflects on Songchainoi victory that earned him a shot at world title

Numsurin Chor Ketwina of Thailand will vie for the chance to become the first ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.But to secure the biggest opportunity of his career, the 30-year-old Thai had to defy expectations and silence his doubters.Numsurin has a chance to make history against 10-time Muay Thai World Champion Nadaka for the inaugural crown at ONE 173 on November 16.Before clinching this world title opportunity at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, Numsurin first had to go through the surging Songchainoi Kiatsongrit.His Thai compatriot had all the momentum in the world heading into ONE Friday Fights 122 in August, after going 9-0 in the home of martial arts.Quite frankly, fans and pundits alike were already expecting Songchainoi to prevail and earn a rematch with his rival Nadaka.Refusing to be an afterthought, the Tded99 representative rewrote the script entirely. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNumsurin dropped the favored Songchainoi with a perfectly timed counter left hook in round two.That knockdown carried him through a majority decision victory.In his pre-ONE 173 interview with the promotion, Numsurin recalled the biggest win of his career:&quot;Some may think I was lucky with one punch. But I prepared myself a lot, especially the left hook. No one expected that I would beat Songchainoi. It was not that challenging, and I'm not intimidated.&quot;Numsurin says win over Songchainoi put him on the mapNumsurin doesn't mind being an underdog but is glad that he's now being recognized for his talents.The 30-year-old underrated gem had to claw his way out of obscurity and will now figure in one of seven massive world title bouts at the blockbuster ONE 173.Beating Songchainoi made all this possible.&quot;My journey in ONE goes slowly, and I'm not really well known. The previous fight that I [beat] Songchainoi has made me better known. I have always been an underdog, but I finally beat them all in the end,&quot; Numsurin told ONE.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.