“I am very happy and honored” - Numsurin vows to take home the atomweight gold by beating Nadaka at ONE 173

Surging Thai striker Numsurin Chor Ketwina is delighted to see all the hard work he put in finally pay off.After earning a $100,000 contract from the world’s largest martial arts organization, Numsurin can become the promotion’s inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.But to do so, he must first overcome formidable adversary Nadaka Yoshinari of Japan in a five-round slugfest on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNumsurin enters this potential life-changing opportunity carrying the momentum of his perfect 6-0 record in ONE Friday Fights.The 30-year-old Thai warrior played spoiler when he beat Nadaka’s rival Songchainoi Kiatsongrit last August to secure the biggest fight of his career.Now, Numsurin is ready to shock the world by beating the only non-Thai to capture three Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Titles.During the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference, Numsurin fully embraced the magnitude of this historic opportunity:&quot;I am very happy and honored to be here in Japan, fighting for ONE Championship. I definitely will win the atomweight championship and then [bring] back the first atomweight world championship belt to Thailand.”Nadaka confident of victory against underdog NumsurinNadaka doesn't see any other scenario than having his hand raised at ONE 173.While respectful of Numsurin's capabilities, the 24-year-old Japanese tactician confidently believes he's superior in all fronts.The Eiwa Sports Gym affiliate confidently said during the press conference:&quot;There's no reason for me to lose. I have to win this, I have to be the champion, for sure. I have to be the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion soon.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri