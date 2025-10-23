“I do have a plan to put him down” - Numsurin eyes quick finish of Nadaka at ONE 173

Thai Muay Thai contender Numsurin Chor Ketwina isn’t buying his underdog status against the seemingly invincible Nadaka Yoshinari.The 30-year-old Bangkok native is out to shock the world at ONE 173 by knocking out the 10-time Muay Thai world champion in his hometown at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.Nadaka brings a ridiculous 39-fight winning streak to this contest, making him the heavy favorite to claim the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.However, Numsurin plans to play spoiler and bring 26 pounds of gold back to Thailand.&quot;His strengths include speed and accurate weapons. My strength would be my punches. I do have a plan to put him down. I'm working on my speed in order to cope with his speed,&quot; he told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe hype surrounding Nadaka is real, being the only non-Thai fighter to capture belts from Rajadamnern Stadium, Lumpinee Stadium, WBC, and WMC.But the defiant Nadaka is unfazed and is confident that his punching power presents a matchup problem for the Japanese speedster.The Tded99 representative is 6-0 in ONE Championship and is coming off a six-figure contract-winning victory over Songchainoi Kiatsongrit.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this inaugural title fight.Numsurin recalls biggest win of his careerNumsurin clinched the opportunity to face Nadaka for the inaugural gold by going through his sensational Thai compatriot Songchainoi Kiatsongrit.At ONE Friday Fights 122 last August, the 30-year-old spoiled the party by knocking down Songchainoi with a thunderous left in round 2.He kept the pressure and secured the majority decision victory. That massive victory netted him a six-figure ONE Championship contract and a chance to become the first-ever atomweight Muay Thai king. &quot;Some may think I was lucky with one punch. But I prepared myself a lot, especially the left hook. No one expected that I would beat Songchainoi. It was not that challenging, and I'm not intimidated,&quot; he told ONE.