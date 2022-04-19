Watch: Dan Hardy breaks down Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan at ONE Championship 156

Dan Hardy recently provided a very interesting and detailed breakdown of the co-main event of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. The bout, which will take place between Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan, will be for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt.

With his extensive experience in MMA coupled with an analytical mindset, Hardy has become one of the best and most reliable analysts in the game. Ever since retiring from professional fighting, 'The Outlaw' has dedicated his life to analyzing fights as well as training other fighters. His now-famous "War Room" videos have garnered a lot of attention.

In his analysis of the Buntan vs. Sundell fight, Hardy focused on the weapons of each fighter. It's quite fascinating to see how he breaks these fights down. A large part of how he sees these fights is from the perspective of a fighter, something most of us don't get to see ourselves.

Watch Dan Hardy's full breakdown video below:

"This is gonna be a battle" - Dan Hardy on Jackie Buntan vs. Smilla Sundell

The bout between Jackie Buntan and Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell will be a historic one for many reasons. First, it will be for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship. Second, if the 17-year-old Sundell wins, she'll become the youngest champion in ONE history.

There are many differences between Buntan and Sundell, not just age-wise. Buntan is highly technical and employs fast and powerful hands to counter her opponents' openings. Sundell is very tall and lanky and uses aggression and swarming attacks to overwhelm her opponents. On the pair's stylistic differences, Dan Hardy provided this insight:

"I think Buntan's counter-striking is gonna be key for her on this one. Footwork and counter-striking. Don't be there to be hit. Don't be bullied up against the fence. And certainly don't let yourself be outpointed without throwing something back. For Sundell, she needs to not let this occassion get to her. She's 17. She could be the youngest ONE Championship champion in history."

The former UFC title challenger added:

"But you know, there's a lot of excitement that comes with that. She lives and breathes this. You can see it in those Fairtex gym fights. She's fighting on weekends for fun just to stay sharp. And she's beaten guys up...This is gonna be a battle. A vacant strawweight title fight. Muay Thai rules. In the Circle, with the small gloves. Both of these guys are coming in undefeted. Both of these fighters are just as capable of taking the belt from one another. It's gonna be a good one."

If Dan Hardy's pre-fight assessment doesn't get you hyped for this fight, we don't know what will. Tune in on April 22 to see the action and drama unfold.

