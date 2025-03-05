Oban Elliott eager for next fight, addresses Carlos Prates and Jorge Masvidal rumors: “I would have loved to fight him next”

Oban Elliott has not entered the octagon since last November when he defeated Bassil Hafez via third-round knockout at UFC 309, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. It marked his third consecutive victory in 2024 since earning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series the previous year.

'The Welsh Gangster' recently expressed that he is ready to enter the octagon while addressing rumors of facing Carlos Prates and Jorge Masvidal. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Elliott stated:

"I thought I would have had a bit of fight news by now. I don't know what's going on. They must be cooking something big... I said we'll be good to go in March, London would be perfect. They said that's looking full so I thought maybe it would be [UFC 313] and I'm still waiting, but I'm staying ready and it's good because I'm in a better place, I'm in a very good place, very dangerous place now."

Elliott added:

"I don't know what's going on. I was sorry to see Carlos Prates got booked to fight because I would have loved to fight him next. Who are they gonna give me? There's this talk online of me and Masvidal. It's a fan thing. Nobody knows what's going on with him. Maybe they're figuring that out, who knows? There's a lot of guys I could get in there with, and I think I'll beat them all."

Check out Oban Elliott's comments on his UFC return below:

Elliott has expressed his desire to return to the octagon, even threatening to fly to Las Vegas to talk to the matchmakers. It is unclear what will come next for the rising welterweight prospect.

Oban Elliott lists potential names for his next opponent

Oban Elliott has continued his winning ways since making his UFC debut and is now in search of a big-name opponent. 'The Welsh Gangster' recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he listed two matchups he would like, stating:

"I think [Jorge] Masvidal on International Fight Week, come on, that would be out of this world, but I think someone like [Vicente] Luque. He's just at the bottom of the top-15. I think someone like Luque would be good. Maybe Luque because [Carlos] Prates is booked. I wanted that one because that's somebody who everybody's scared of in a sense and we joined the UFC at the same time."

Check out Oban Elliott's comments on who he wants to face next below:

Elliott revealed that he was offered a matchup against Jake Matthews at UFC 312, but he was injured and unready to return. He noted that he would accept the matchup now that he has recovered.

