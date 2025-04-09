Ode Osbourne gets honest about "fight maturity" in MMA after UFC Vegas 105 win over Luis Gurule

Following his victory at UFC Vegas 105, Ode Osbourne has opened up regarding "fight maturity" in the sport of MMA. The Jamaican fighter cited his own example to expound upon the same.

Osbourne's most recent octagon appearance witnessed him handing Luis Gurule his first professional MMA defeat. The 33-year-old secured a second-round TKO victory against Gurule in their flyweight bout.

During a subsequent appearance on MMA Today, hosted by UFC veterans Din Thomas and Alan Jouban, Ode Osbourne discussed his win and explained the gravitas of attaining maturity as a fighter. He said:

"Fight maturity is a real thing. And I know that I have so much more to do. In the back of my mind, I'm like, 'Man, I've got a long way to go.' You know, 'cause I want to be a champion."

"Before, I was like, 'Oh, yeah. I'm the best. I just won.' Now, I win, and I'm like, 'I got a long ways to go. I got so much more to do. I got more work to do. I got, you know, there were some things that he did in there that I probably shouldn't have let happen.' You know what I mean? So I think that that just goes with the game of fighting. I think you evolve mentally. It's either you evolve mentally, or you don't succeed," he added.

Moreover, 'The Jamaican Sensation' indicated that he had relatively fewer amateur MMA bouts (5) and was rushed into the UFC. He likened it to growing up under the bright lights, amid elite competition.

Explaining the importance of learning how to handle defeat in one's career, Ode Osbourne recounted that he first lost in the sport around the age of 25 and couldn't handle the pressure of losing. Nevertheless, Osbourne recounted that he eventually learned how to handle defeat.

Check out Ode Osbourne's comments below:

Ode Osbourne expressed his gratitude to UFC after win over Luis Gurule

Ode Osbourne's win over the previously undefeated Luis Gurule marked the end of a three-fight losing streak for the veteran Jamaican combatant. Prior to beating Gurule at UFC Vegas 105, Osbourne had suffered back-to-back losses against Asu Almabayev, Jafel Filho, and Ronaldo Rodriguez.

Following his spectacular stoppage victory against Gurule, Ode Osbourne thanked the UFC for giving him a platform to showcase his talent. He posted a video on Instagram featuring highlights from some of his fights and captioned the post:

"Thank you for giving me a platform to do this! @UFC #OdeOsbourne"

Check out Ode Osbourne's post below:

