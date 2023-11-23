"OF or we riot" - Rising UFC fighter joins TikTok, fans left wanting for more

Chase Hooper has not had the UFC career he may have imagined when he first signed with the company, but 'The Dream' is finally starting to carve out a niche and is getting more popular with fans.

Hooper, who has been more active on social media in recent years, announced to fans shortly after his most recent win that he had created a TikTok account. Hooper added that he would be using the platform to give away fight-worn gear, to which fans reacted hilariously.

Jokingly trying to convince the young fighter to venture into other social media platforms, one fan commented:

"OF or we riot"

Hooper replied to the comment, saying:

"I actually have an OF, I just haven't used it in a minute"

Other fans reacted similarly to Chase Hooper's announcement, with fans commenting:

"I know you got me my goat"

"Can I have your cup? Pretty pls"

"A man of the people"

"Size XXL cup going up for auction?"

Hooper tends to enjoy engaging with fans on Twitter and likely will continue to do so on TikTok as well.

View more fan reactions to Chase Hooper's tweet below:

Fan reactions to Chase Hooper's tweet

Did Chase Hooper win his last fight?

Undefeated since moving back up to lightweight, Hooper secured the best win of his young career with a quick submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC Vegas 82.

Hooper began his UFC career at just 3-3 at featherweight including a brutal TKO loss to Steve Garcia. However, the lanky grappler decided to move back up to lightweight in 2023 and has gone 2-0 since.

Leavitt, who is most known by the general fan base for fighting and losing to Paddy Pimblett in London, has had a similar up-and-down career within the octagon. 'The Monkey King' made his promotional debut with a big 22-second slam knockout, but has gone 3-3 since.

Hooper called for lightweight grappler Claudio Puelles in his next fight and is looking to continue his success in the new weight division.