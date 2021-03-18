Official Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori UFC poster revealed

UFC Vegas 23: Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori will mark the second event for the promotion to be aired on ABC. The first event to be held on the network was Fight Island 7 in January, where a blockbuster main event between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar had every combat sports fan talking.

Dana White will be hoping for a similar result in April, when English middleweight contender Darren Till steps takes on the highly touted Italian Marvin Vettori, in an all-European matchup.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated pre-fight events is the release of each event’s official poster. Changing with every card, the UFC design team have produced some classic and memorable posters over the years, but their latest might be the best yet…

With Till and Vettori face-to-face in front of their rustic flags, the aesthetic of this latest design has quickly become popular with UFC fans and fighters alike. Darren Till himself seemed impressed, sharing the poster with his 1.2 million followers. ‘The Gorilla’ said:

“Got to be one of the sickest posters @UFC have produced…Can’t wait to perform now.”

A stacked April

The UFC on ABC 2 main event is one of the most intriguing upcoming fights. It also begins a bumper April, which includes Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade, and Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas.

With multiple contenders and rising prospects in action throughout next month, April looks set to be very entertaining for UFC fans.

Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori

Advertisement

Darren Till, 28, will be making his third middleweight appearance since returning to the division at UFC 244. After defeating Gastelum, Till dropped a unanimous decision to former champ Whittaker after five rounds of technical striking.

Facing the Liverpudlian, Vettori is riding a four-fight win streak. Since the start of 2019, The Italian Dream has defeated Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, Karl Roberson and Jack Hermansson, landing himself a place in the division’s top five.

UFC on ABC 2 goes down on April 10. What are your predictions for Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori?