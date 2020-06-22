Official fight card announced for UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker

UFC on ESPN 12 is headlined by a lightweight clash between top contenders Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier.

The card is co-headlined by a welterweight duel between “Platinum” Mike Perry and Mickey Gall.

The UFC returns with yet another action-packed event this Saturday with the UFC on ESPN 12 card at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC on ESPN 12 is headlined by a lightweight clash between top contenders Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier. For Hooker, who is heading into the fight on the back of three straight wins against James Vick, Al Iaquinta, and Paul Felder; the bout against former title challenger Poirier provides the opportunity to possibly earn a shot at the title next.

Poirier, on the other hand, will be looking to shake off the disappointing loss at the hands of undefeated champ Khabib Nurmagomedov back in September last year. Speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of UFC on ESPN 12, Dustin Poirier said that the loss against Khabib was the biggest failure of his career.

“I’ve always just submerged myself in work when I’ve lost before and just drowned everything out with hard work. This particular loss was the biggest loss of my career and also I had to get sidelined. I couldn’t just jump back in the gym and drown everything out. I had to think and sit on the couch and just watch everybody else fight. So it was more of just a mental training. I feel mentally stronger.”

The UFC on ESPN 12 card is co-headlined by a welterweight duel between “Platinum” Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Other notable fights from the card include a fight between Brendan Allen and Kyle Daukaus, a fight between Gian Villante and Maurice Greene, and an undercard battle between Luis Pena and Khama Worthy.

See the full UFC on ESPN 12 lineup below (h/t Bloody Elbow):

UFC on ESPN 12 Main Card | 8 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

TBA vs. Sara McMann

UFC on ESPN 12 Preliminary Card | 5 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

Mara Romero Borella vs. Miranda Maverick

Sean Woodson vs. Kyle Nelson

Takashi Sato vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal