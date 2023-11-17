Official: Floyd Mayweather set to take on John Gotti III in highly awaited rematch after first fight ended in brawl

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III are set to once again face-off in a boxing ring, following the brawl that ended their first bout.

Mayweather and Gotti competed inside the squared circle in an exhibition bout back in June. The two rivals faced off in Sunrise, Florida and their bout appeared doomed from the start after it was delayed when both men's entourages got into an altercation outside the ring.

Once the drama had been cleared, Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III fought for six rounds, where 'Money' demonstrated why he is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. The 46-year-old danced around Gotti and dominated the fight, before the referee stepped in and waved the fight off.

The pair's rivalry then boiled over even after the final bell as both Mayweather and Gotti tried to re-engage in a fight. Gotti, who is a member of the New York City crime family, would later take to social media and state that he had 'marked' Floyd Mayweather for life.

Now, despite the drama-fueled evening their first fight delivered, John Gotti III appears to have got his wish with another chance of facing Mayweather.

talkSPORT's boxing editor Michael Benson took to X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that the pair will face-off once again in Las Vegas. He tweeted:

"ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will face John Gotti III in a rematch of their exhibition fight that descended into a brawl on Feb 9th/10th/11th in Las Vegas. Exact date TBC."

Boxer who faced Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Canelo Alvarez names the best of his three opponents

Miguel Cotto has revealed that he believes Floyd Mayweather surpasses Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez as the best boxer he ever faced in the ring.

'Junito' is remembered for his time in the ring from the early 2000's until the 2010's. Throughout his career he was a four-division champion and had the opportunity to share the ring with some of the greatest to ever do it.

Cotto would eventually lose to all three legends during his career, and was recently asked in an interview with The Ring who he considers as the best of the bunch. It was then that Miguel Cotto named Mayweather as his greatest opponent and highlighted it was due to his fight IQ. Cotto said:

“I think Floyd [was the best of the three]. He was smarter than everyone else. He was a really good boxer. He did everything about as well as anybody."

