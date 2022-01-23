×
Create
Notifications

Official stats show Brandon Moreno outstruck Deiveson Figueiredo in UFC 270 flyweight title fight

Deiveson Figueiredo (left) in action against Brandon Moreno (right) in the first PPV of the year [Image Credit: via @ufc on Instagram]
Deiveson Figueiredo (left) in action against Brandon Moreno (right) in the first PPV of the year [Image Credit: via @ufc on Instagram]
Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Jan 23, 2022 12:09 PM IST
News

Brandon Moreno outstruck Deiveson Figueiredo in their trilogy fight at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. Figueiredo defeated Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47 x3) in the co-main event of UFC 270 to reclaim his flyweight championship.

'The Assassin Baby' had the upper hand over 'Deus Da Guerra' when it comes to total significant strikes by a small margin. Sports betting writer Adam Martin believes the three knockdowns made the difference for the new titleholder. Martin tweeted:

"Official stats for Moreno vs. Figueiredo. Moreno did land more strikes, BUT Figgy had 3 knockdowns. In a very close fight otherwise, it appears those knockdowns were the difference. #UFC270"
Official stats for Moreno vs. Figueiredo. Moreno did land more strikes, BUT Figgy had 3 knockdowns. In a very close fight otherwise, it appears those knockdowns were the difference. #UFC270 https://t.co/QMj6VOCl4D

Figueiredo now holds a 21-2-1 professional record, while Moreno's stands at 19-6-2.

Henry Cejudo was in Deiveson Figueiredo's corner at UFC 270

Deiveson Figueiredo trained with Henry Cejudo for his third fight against Brandon Moreno at the Fight Ready gym in Scottsdale, Arizona. Cejudo accompanied Figueiredo to the octagon at UFC 270 and was seen constantly giving him advice in between rounds.

Henry Cejudo giving Deiveson Figueiredo some last-minute advice. https://t.co/Kxj8niQWcd

Also ReadArticle Continues below

At the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the 34-year-old Brazilian superstar claimed that he loved 'Triple C' very much and wholeheartedly thanked him for all the support in the build-up to UFC 270.

Edited by C. Naik
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी