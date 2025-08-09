"Oh my god, he’s dead " - MMA world reacts as Elijah Smith powerbombs opponent out cold at UFC Vegas 109

Elijah Smith entered UFC Vegas 109 as one of the biggest favorite on the card, and he proved why with one of the most brutal finishes of the year.His opponent, Toshiomi Kazama, looked to grapple early, attempting takedowns and hunting for leglocks. Smith kept punishing him with short, heavy shots. The pair engaged in high-paced scrambles, with Kazama trying armbars and triangles while Smith kept breaking free and delivered damaging elbows and punches.During one of the scrambles, Kazama tried locking in a triangle choke. Instead of defending conventionally, Smith hoisted him high into the air and drove Kazama headfirst into the canvas with full force.The Japanese fighter went limp instantly as his head and neck took the brunt of the impact. Smith landed two more punches before referee Chris Tognoni intervened.Check out the video below:Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo took to X to react to the finish and wrote:&quot;That was one of the best slams in UFC history! Elijah Smith is a PROBLEM in the bantamweight division. Considering a move back to flyweight after tonight #UFCVegas109&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Hope his neck isn’t snapped… What a slam!&quot;&quot;I'm surprised they haven't made the powerbomb illegal.&quot;&quot;No longer alive after that slam.&quot;&quot;The scariest slam I have ever seen. Seen plenty of slam KOs, but that was all back of head and neck.&quot;&quot;I was sure he was dead for a minute.&quot;&quot;Oh my god, he’s dead.&quot;Check out some of the reactions below:Fans react to Elijah Smith's brutal KO win. [Screenshots courtesy: @barstoolsports on X]The victory now takes Smith’s professional record to 9-1 and his win streak to seven fights undefeated. At just 22, the Colorado Springs native has quickly built a reputation as a dangerous finisher. Five of his wins have come by knockout, with this latest slam knockout win at UFC Vegas 109 certain to be a leading contender for “Knockout of the Year.”