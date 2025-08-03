"Oh my god!" - Joe Rogan shares jaw-dropping moment watching Francis Ngannou fight live close-up at UFC Apex

On his podcast, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently described what it was like to watch Francis Ngannou's bout at the UFC Apex with no audience.

Ad

Alongside artist Mike Maxwell, Rogan spoke on episode #2359 of The Joe Rogan Experience about how seeing bouts at the UFC Apex differs from other arenas where there are many spectators. But because there aren't many seats at the Apex, it feels exuberant and unique, and the fights are far more thrilling to witness because everyone can hear and almost feel every shot the fighters land.

Rogan then referenced the main event of UFC 260 at Apex, in which Ngannou finished Stipe Miocic in the 52-second mark of Round 2 to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. Rogan, who witnessed the bout from the cageside, said:

Ad

Trending

"When he [Stipe Miocic] collapsed, when he [Francis Ngannou] hit him with a left hook and dropped him, and then punched him when he was down, I was like 'Oh my god.' It was so different than seeing it in an arena. It was so intimate."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (31:55):

Ad

Joe Rogan believes UFC two-division champion is "touched by the universe"

In the previously stated JRE episode, Joe Rogan and his guest discussed how some fans can sense a fighter's confidence and also their nervousness as they make their way to the octagon.

During the sitdown, after mentioning UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria's name and his level of confidence before fights, Rogan said:

Ad

"He walks out like he has not a doubt in the world. No doubt. It's definitely from that, but I also think he is touched by the universe." [33:10]

He added:

"I think there are certain people who have a talent, obviously hard work, obviously discipline, obviously intelligence, obviously great trainers… But there is an understanding of what to do and how to do it and when to do it, and an ability that's above and beyond."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.