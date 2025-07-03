Ilia Topuria prophesizes similar ending vs. Paddy Pimblett after UFC 317 win over Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria made a bold prediction regarding a potential fight with Paddy Pimblett. At UFC 317, Topuria knocked Charles Oliveira out in Round 1 to become the new lightweight champion. Following his win, Pimblett, a fierce rival of Topuria, was brought inside the octagon for a face-off, where both fighters showed interest in facing each other.

Ad

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Topuria expressed his confidence that the fight against Pimblett will be significant in terms of monetary gains. He then confidently predicted:

"I promise you I could choose the way I want to finish [Paddy Pimblett]. First round - that's for sure. He's not gonna stay there for more than one round with me. I don't know, maybe it's going to be cool to submit him on the ground with a triangle choke from the mount, something like that. Like I told him, put my b***s on his forehead."

Ad

Trending

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (8:02):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Paddy Pimblett's coach gives a brutal prediction for the potential Ilia Topuria showdown

Most observers agree that vs. will generate significant commercial success due to their fan base and longstanding rivalry. However, many fans seem to doubt Pimblett's chances given Topuria's recent streak of dominant performances.

However, Pimblett's coach, Paul Rimmer, has a different perspective. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Rimmer argued that opinions on this matchup are "vague statements" made without understanding the technical aspects of fighting:

Ad

"Most fans are casuals and most of them don't like or want Paddy to win. So they choose to come up with mad reasons why Paddy will not or won't do these things. They don't look at technical skills... They just kind of see what they want to see in a vague sort of view. 'Oh, Paddy will outgrapple Ilia.' That's very vague. 'Ilia is going to knock Paddy out.' Is it? How is that going to happen? That's also vague. People just make vague statements." [7:00]

Ad

He then gave a prediction for Topuria vs. Pimblett's potential showdown:

"A bloody mess - That's what [Paddy Pimblett] is going to do. He's going to make [Ilia Topuria's] face a bloody mess. That's what I know is going to happen." [14:50]

Check out Paul Rimmer's full interview below:

Although Topuria and Pimblett's face-off garnered significant attention, UFC CEO Dana White expressed his disapproval about it. White's comments in the post-fight press conference indicated that the promotion has yet to decide the challenger for Topuria.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.