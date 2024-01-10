Oh Ho Taek determined to prove he’s a better grappler than Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 18

Oh Ho Taek is not leaving any stone unturned as he prepares for his blockbuster featherweight MMA clash against Shamil Gasanov this Friday, January 12.

The South Korean marital artist meets the division’s No.4-ranked contender in a high-stakes clash that serves as the main event of ONE Fight Night 18, ONE Championship’s first show of the year.

With a dream of leaving Bangkok, Thailand, with his hand raised and possibly a crack at a ranked spot, Oh Ho Taek revealed that he has been vigorously increasing his output throughout training camp to face what may come his way on fight night.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 30-year-old shared:

“I'm training at Extreme Combat with Kim Jae Woong, also fighting in ONE Championship. Our coach is Cho Jung-hyun. I'm persistently grappling to see who's better till the end. Jo Jae-young, a pro athlete from my gym with whom I sync well, will be in my corner.”

Until then, fans hope they'll be treated to a true classic, especially if the two featherweights back up their statements with a career-defining display inside the Thai capital.

Oh Ho Taek impressed in ONE debut

If Oh Ho Taek needs any inspiration, the South Korean sensation can revisit his promotional debut, where he earned a split decision over Ryogo Takahashi.

In a back-and-forth war, the Extreme Combat star used his height and reach advantage to fire kicks and punches at the Japanese knockout specialist. He continued to up the intensity until the final bell to emerge victorious and move to nine victories in his career.

Next, he hopes to take out another top-five test against Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 18.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, January 12.