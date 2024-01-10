“Their mindset and speech” – Oh Ho Taek lists the biggest lesson he has learned from the idols in his life

South Korean standout Oh Ho Taek hopes to one day stand among the world champions that he admires, and he could move one step closer to that dream this week.

This Friday, January 12, ‘Spider’ will attempt to take a giant leap toward featherweight title contention when he meets Russian submission specialist Shamil Gasanov in the ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video headliner in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Oh Ho Taek shared the most valuable lessons he learned from some of combat sports’ greatest champions.

“The most important thing I've learned from champions is their mindset and speech,” he said. “Observing and thinking like them has guided me on the right path in sports and strengthened me.”

Oh will be gunning for his second win under the ONE Championship banner after securing a closely contested split decision over Ryogo Takahashi in his promotional debut.

Oh Ho Taek and Shamil Gasanov are determined to score their second win in ONE

Standing in Oh Ho Taek’s way of another big win will be Shamil Gasanov, a 13-win veteran known for his grapple-heavy attack that has led him to nine impressive victories by way of submission.

Like Oh, Gasanov walked away with a win in his promotional debut, submitting Kim Jae Woong in the very first round.

However, both fighters will be looking to bounce back after falling short in their sophomore appearances. Gasanov suffered a submission loss to ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon in July, while Oh was handed a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Akbar Abdullaev just 44 seconds into their ONE Fight Night 8 showdown.

Who comes out on top when the two featherweight contenders collide in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.