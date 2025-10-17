"Oh the irony" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria's hilarious response to fan claiming he loves his signed t-shirt more than his wife

Ilia Topuria recently sent fans into a frenzy after delivering a hilarious response to somebody who told him how much he loved his t-shirt getting signed. During a wholesome interaction, a fan got his t-shirt signed by Topuria and proceeded to tell the UFC lightweight champion that he now loved it more than he loved his wife.In response, Topuria hilariously warned the fan about the potential consequences of his words and said:&quot;Looks like you’ll sleep on the couch tonight.&quot;After Home_of_Fight shared a clip of their conversation via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction to Topuria's comments. It's worth noting that Topuria's relationship status has become a topic of controversy among MMA fans over the past week.One fan wrote:&quot;Should’ve said 'that makes two of us' and then d*e to a right hook.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Oh, the irony.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on XUFC lightweight talks about Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje allegedly being in the worksUFC lightweight Beneil Dariush recently claimed that the promotion was planning to book a Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje title fight. Dariush also pointed out how that title matchup would leave Paddy Pimblett and the winner of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker hanging.In a recent interview with Submission Radio (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), Dariush stated that he had heard rumors about the UFC heading toward booking Topuria against Gaethje in a lightweight title fight next and said:&quot;I'm hearing rumors of Justin Gaethje, to be honest, getting the title shot. I don't know how true that is, we'll see how that goes. That kind of leaves Paddy [Pimblett] out. So, I don't know what's next, but I think the people who are most deserving would be the winner of [Tsarukyan vs. Hooker].&quot;