“Oh man he’s gonna lose so bad” - Francis Ngannou’s open workout has fans predicting a brutal loss for the ex-UFC champion

Fans ridiculed Francis Ngannou’s chances of beating Tyson Fury following the pre-fight open workouts.

Later this week, Ngannou looks to pull off one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history by defeating Fury in a ten-round boxing match.

Since the fight was announced, fans and analysts have continued to underestimate ‘The Predator,’ with most people believing Fury’s legendary skills will make him unbeatable.

Earlier today, the former UFC heavyweight champion participated in an open workout with his coach, Dewey Cooper.

Once MMA Junkie shared the footage on Twitter, fans filled the comment section with disapproval for what ‘The Predator’ showcased:

“Oh man he’s gonna lose so bad”

“Left hand looking hella weak”

“Frances is going to eat a steady diet of jabs.”

“Why does his jab look so weak and floppy”

“Those first couple of straights he threw, he really loaded up and telegraphed them. That will leave him very susceptible to Fury, the brief combination looked decent towards the end though but he doesn’t have that much speed especially with the power punches.”

“Tyson Fury is gonna end the fight inside 3 rounds.”

“Gonna gas out early."

“Stiffer than a dead man”

Francis Ngannou has never competed in an official boxing match. With that said, the 37-year-old is widely regarded as one of the hardest punchers on the planet. The question is, will he be able to land cleanly and knock out Tyson Fury?

Twitter comments

Expand Tweet

Francis Ngannou plans to silence the doubters on Saturday

This isn’t the first time Francis Ngannou has been overlooked in his life. At a young age, the Cameroon-born fighter was never expected to become a UFC heavyweight champion, but he did. Although the odds are stacked against Ngannou, he hasn’t lost confidence in his ability to emerge victorious.

‘The Predator’ recently posted an inspirational video about his journey on Instagram with the caption saying:

“If I believed everyone who doubted, I would never have made it here. I am a dream chaser and I will never give up. Saturday, I’ll show the world I’m Built Different.”

Francis Ngannou must also overcome an extended layoff, as he hasn’t fought since January 2022, when he defended his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane.

Since then, ‘The Predator’ has parted ways with the promotion and secured a lucrative contract with the PFL.

As for Tyson Fury, he’s fought twice since Ngannou last stepped into the Octagon. Fury’s latest fight was a tenth-round TKO win against Derek Chisora in December 2022.

Following his fight against ‘The Predator,’ the WBC heavyweight champion plans to unify the division by facing Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed status.