"Oh sh*t they’re actually dating" - Fans react to Polyana Viana posing with Alex Pereira in all black ensemble days after UFC 300

The internet is abuzz with speculation after UFC fighters Polyana Viana and Alex Pereira posted a photo together on social media. The unexpected pairing has fans wondering if there's more to their connection than meets the eye.

Viana, known for her aggressive fighting style, and Pereira, the newly crowned light heavyweight champion, have collaborated on several online videos recently. This time, however, it was a photo on Viana's Instagram story that sent social media into overdrive.

The picture showed the two Brazilian fighters sporting matching all-black outfits, leading a fan page on platform X to caption it:

"Oh sh*t they’re actually dating."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Many fans flocked to the comments section, offering their opinions on the potential relationship. One fan wrote:

"Good for them, hope it works out,"

Another took a more humorous approach, referencing Pereira's recent championship victories:

"Bro winning in life,"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana's recent picture together.

The photo comes just days after Pereira's dominant performance at UFC 300. He retained his light heavyweight title with a brutal first-round knockout against Jamahal Hill.

Dana White shares his thoughts on Alex Pereira's "gangster" move at UFC 300

UFC President Dana White heaped praise on Alex Pereira's composure and fighting spirit following his dominant first-round knockout victory at UFC 300.

Pereira, the light heavyweight champion, retained his title in emphatic fashion against Jamahal Hill. In the post-fight press conference, White was specifically asked about a crucial moment in the fight.

Responding to this White elaborated on the "insane moment," highlighting Pereira's toughness:

"Oh yeah, yeah. You left the part out. He [Pereira] got hit in the groin, he tried to stay, he's like uh-uh. And then knocks him out. Yeah, I agree with you, sir. That was incredibly gangster."

Check out Dana White's comments below (10:10):

The "gangster" moment White referred to involved Pereira absorbing a blatant illegal groin kick from Hill. Despite the blow, Pereira remained laser-focused, refusing to take a timeout from referee Herb Dean.

Just seconds later, Pereira capitalized on Hill's lowered guard, landing a devastating left hook that sent the challenger crashing to the canvas. Pereira finished the fight with a flurry of ground strikes, securing his first title defense dominantly.

Poll : Should Alex Pereira fight at heavyweight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback