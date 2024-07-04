"Ok Crypto guy" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev teasing UFC return "soon" via latest social media post

Khamzat Chimaev recently took to social media to hint at his potential return to the UFC after seemingly recovering from a serious illness. 'Borz' was set to headline UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22 in Riyadh against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. However, just a week before the fight, he had to withdraw due to an undisclosed medical scare that resulted in his hospitalization.

Amid ongoing rumors of food poisoning, Chimaev has recently resumed training and was spotted shadowboxing in the woods. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old Chechen took to Instagram, sharing a photo that ignited speculation about his future in the octagon. He captioned the post:

"Hard times create strong men. I've never had it easy or waited for it to be easier. Will soon show you all again who is the King here."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Fans responded to Chimaev's post with a variety of reactions, with many poking fun at his recent venture into cryptocurrency.

One fan wrote:

"OK, crypto guy."

Another wrote:

"My man should remove 'soon' from his vocabulary."

Another commented:

"He needs to get better and have some luck. Hopefully, we see both."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @ChampRDS on X

Chimaev's illness-related withdrawal from UFC Saudi Arabia wasn't his first career setback; he previously pulled out of multiple scheduled bouts with Leon Edwards due to COVID-19 complications. Since his UFC debut in July 2020, 'Borz' has made seven appearances in the octagon but has also experienced six canceled fights.

After securing a majority decision victory against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294 last October, Chimaev grappled with a cascade of serious medical issues. During the bout, he sustained a torn ligament in his hand, and subsequently, a severe infection spread across his upper body, sidelining the undefeated UFC star from competition.

Robert Whittaker finds humor in Khamzat Chimaev's post-UFC Saudi Arabia message

After Khamzat Chimaev withdrew from UFC Saudi Arabia, Robert Whittaker was set to fight Ikram Aliskerov. 'The Reaper' swiftly dispatched his short-notice opponent with a first-round knockout.

Following the bout, Chimaev took to social media to send Whittaker a message, promising to settle their unfinished business soon.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with From the Stands, Whittaker responded humorously, mocking Chimaev's repeated inability to make it to his scheduled fights

"He says, 'See you soon.' And I'm like, where? The dude can't get into any country. Like, where are you gonna see me, bro? When I'm in the area, right? That's tricky to start with. Mate, I'm a middleweight, and I don't pick my fights."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (13:15):

