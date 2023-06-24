“Ok DC we get it, you like dudes” - UFC commentators' discussion of back and chest hair during Jacksonville card sparks debate online

During the explosive fight between Jamall Emmers and Jack Jenkins at the Jacksonville event, UFC commentators Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, and Jon Anik engaged in a bizarre issue, sparking a passionate conversation on social media.

MMANews @mmanews_com Big upset by Jack Jenkins over Emmers! Did you agree with the decision? #UfCJacksonville

Amidst the electrifying action inside the octagon, the commentators steered the conversation towards the fighters' back and chest hair, sparking a wave of discussion online.

Check out the video below:

While some viewers found the commentary humorous and light-hearted, others raised questions about the relevance and appropriateness of such observations in a sporting event.

@Kyle Mahler, a Facebook user, accused former UFC champion turned commentator Daniel Cormier of being biased:

"Just more proof how biased Daniel Cormier is on commentary!"

Another user @King Bueze shared the same concerns:

"What are those men doing??😹😹😹

@Mikey Cantu remarked:

"D.C. with the Fargo shout out✌️😎"

Twitter user @FatherPanda27 reflected on the commentary at the UFC Jacksonville event:

"DC you referring to better be Dominick Cruz cause the other one is ASSSSS. most blatant favoritism in all of the casters."

Panda Kong @FatherPanda27 @BirYassir @Sa_Gwang DC you referring to better be Dominick Cruz cause the other one is ASSSSS. most blatant favoritism in all of the casters

@RandySeatonJr1 believes Dominick Cruz is the worst UFC commentator:

"@DominickCruz is the worst of the worse on the mic from opinions to constantly acting like hes superior his peers espically the ones in higher weight classes...honestly if he's commentating I mute the fights and play music instead... @dc_mma is a close 2nd but at least he's chill."

rancan420 @RandySeatonJr1 @AspinallMMA @DominickCruz is the worst of the worse on the mic from opinions to constantly acting like hes superior his peers espically the ones in higher weight classes...honestly if he's commentating I mute the fights and play music instead... @dc_mma is a close 2nd but at least he's chill

Another user felt the same way:

"Dom is the worst commentator the UFC has... #UFCJacksonville"

Chase-Me @ChaseMarrocco Dom is the worst commentator the UFC has... #UFCJacksonville

Facebook user @Kyul Landers took jabs at Cormier's choice of words:

"okay DC we get it . You like dudes 🙄"

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: ESPN MMA on Facebook

real niggas are named qballsghost @qballsghost @AspinallMMA dominick cruz is atrocious on commentary. most ppl are passable id say jon anik is clearly the best followed by brendan, joe, laura, and paul felder then bottom tier is dc, cruz, and bisping.

PHLEWSHoT @CatchTheeL @AspinallMMA Gotta be Dominick Cruz people hate on DC for no reason

nathan @chefboyarnaynay @PETRALuxuryGFE @AspinallMMA DC isn't the best speaker in the world either. And I'll probably get hate for this but Dominick Cruz. I recall at least 4 cards in a row that he was on he kept repeating the same thing, and for multiple fights on each card.

UFC Jacksonville: Jack Jenkins affirms split decision win over Jamall Emmers

Jack Jenkins and Jamall Emmers clashed in a featherweight extravaganza at UFC Jacksonville.

In round one, Jenkins applied relentless pressure and landed effective kicks, while Emmers countered with punches and body shots. In the second round, Jenkins continued his assault with kicks, but 'Pretty Boy' had moments of success. Emmers secured a takedown in round three, but Jenkins quickly reversed it.

Despite Emmers' ground control, 'Phar' won the split decision with rounds one and two in his favor. Jack Jenkins emerged victorious, extending his win streak to nine and leaving an impact on the featherweight division.

Here's the official scorecard of the bout:

