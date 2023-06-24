“Ok DC we get it, you like dudes” - UFC commentators' discussion of back and chest hair during Jacksonville card sparks debate online

During the explosive fight between Jamall Emmers and Jack Jenkins at the Jacksonville event, UFC commentators Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, and Jon Anik engaged in a bizarre issue, sparking a passionate conversation on social media.
Amidst the electrifying action inside the octagon, the commentators steered the conversation towards the fighters' back and chest hair, sparking a wave of discussion online.
Check out the video below:
While some viewers found the commentary humorous and light-hearted, others raised questions about the relevance and appropriateness of such observations in a sporting event.
@Kyle Mahler, a Facebook user, accused former UFC champion turned commentator Daniel Cormier of being biased:
"Just more proof how biased Daniel Cormier is on commentary!"
Another user @King Bueze shared the same concerns:
"What are those men doing??😹😹😹
@Mikey Cantu remarked:
"D.C. with the Fargo shout out✌️😎"
Twitter user @FatherPanda27 reflected on the commentary at the UFC Jacksonville event:
"DC you referring to better be Dominick Cruz cause the other one is ASSSSS. most blatant favoritism in all of the casters."
@RandySeatonJr1 believes Dominick Cruz is the worst UFC commentator:
"@DominickCruz is the worst of the worse on the mic from opinions to constantly acting like hes superior his peers espically the ones in higher weight classes...honestly if he's commentating I mute the fights and play music instead... @dc_mma is a close 2nd but at least he's chill."
Another user felt the same way:
"Dom is the worst commentator the UFC has... #UFCJacksonville"
Facebook user @Kyul Landers took jabs at Cormier's choice of words:
"okay DC we get it . You like dudes 🙄"
Check out some more reactions below:
UFC Jacksonville: Jack Jenkins affirms split decision win over Jamall Emmers
Jack Jenkins and Jamall Emmers clashed in a featherweight extravaganza at UFC Jacksonville.
In round one, Jenkins applied relentless pressure and landed effective kicks, while Emmers countered with punches and body shots. In the second round, Jenkins continued his assault with kicks, but 'Pretty Boy' had moments of success. Emmers secured a takedown in round three, but Jenkins quickly reversed it.
Despite Emmers' ground control, 'Phar' won the split decision with rounds one and two in his favor. Jack Jenkins emerged victorious, extending his win streak to nine and leaving an impact on the featherweight division.
Here's the official scorecard of the bout: