"Old dog can still learn new tricks" - Israel Adesanya gets brutally honest on what keeps him motivated at this stage of his stellar career

Israel Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, is set to face Nassourdine Imavov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Feb. 1. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST, with Adesanya and Imavov expected to make their ring walks around 1:30 AM IST.

Adesanya is looking to rebound after two consecutive losses, including a submission defeat to Dricus Du Plessis in the fourth round of their last encounter. Despite these setbacks, he remains motivated and emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and growth in his career.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Adesanya shared insights into his mindset as he prepares for his upcoming fight. The 35-year-old discussed the challenges he's faced and how he's using them as fuel to improve and evolve as a fighter.

'The Last Stylebender' said:

"This fights about proving to myself that an old dog can still learn new tricks and grow and that's why I said I am gonna get a submission this year sometime I am gonna get a submission this year sometime. I am gonna just create more highlights create more moments, more magical moments in the octagon."

When asked by Michael Bisping if this fight will be to prove everyone wrong, Adesanya said:

"That is secondary, I don't worry about that right now, cuz I have to get through a tough opponent like Imavov. If I don't deal with him nothing else matters."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below

Adesanya has also highlighted how making peace with former rivals like Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker has positively impacted his mindset and performance.

Israel Adesanya steadfast on returning to winning ways

ufc-243-entrance-title-fight-robert-whittaker-i-express-authentically" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Israel Adesanya enters his fight with Nassourdine Imavov with back-to-back title losses, marking his first non-title bout in six years. After losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland in September 2023, he couldn't reclaim it against Dricus Du Plessis in August 2024, adding to his challenges.

Despite the absence of a belt, Adesanya remains determined to prove his worth. Here's what he told the media ahead of the fight:

"Just because there isn’t a belt, doesn’t mean this isn’t important.”

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below

