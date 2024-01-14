"Old dogs still got it" - MMA world reacts as 40-year-old Jim Miller takes all-time UFC wins record to 26 with submission win over Gabriel Benitez 

Jim Miller etched his name deeper into the record books on Saturday night, claiming his 26th UFC win with a dominant submission victory over Gabriel Benitez. The 40-year-old veteran showed no signs of slowing down, forcing Benitez to tap with a face crank in the third round of their lightweight co-main event at UFC Vegas 84.

With the win, Miller not only took his impressive recent record to five wins in his last six fights but also cemented his place in UFC history. He now holds the record for both the most total UFC fights (43) and the most UFC wins (26).

Check out Miller's third-round submission win in the clip below:

The MMA world erupted in cheers for Miller's achievement. UFC president Dana White declared on his social media:

"Miller is 4-1 in his last 5 and has finished his last 8 wins inside the distance AND he's 40 years old! #UFCVegas84."

No.3-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier also congratulated 'A-10', writing:

"Congratulations @JimMiller_155 !! Legend"

Former light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira summed up the sentiment perfectly, writing:

"Congrats Jim Miller! Old dogs still got it."

MMA world reacts to Jim Miller's win at UFC Vegas

Fans also joined in the celebration with congratulations and praise:

"I have seen enough... he beats [Islam] Makhachev"

"Incredible showing. Benitez got outclassed from the start. Neutralized by leg kick. Love it!"

"A master at display 🔥🫡"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Miller's win

Jim Miller calls out for high-profile clash at UFC 300

After submitting Gabriel Benitez, Jim Miller isn't wasting any time basking in the glory. The ageless warrior already has his sights set on UFC 300 and has some legendary names in mind for an epic showdown.

In his post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, 'A-10' had this to say:

"UFC 300 is coming up, I got three months to heal up and stay in shape and stay ready. Paul Felder, I think that would be a fun fight. I’ve got the most finishes at lightweight. Matt Brown, I would love to go up to 170 fight the guy with the most knockouts in UFC history. The name got thrown out there, if the purse is big enough, Brock Lesnar, I want you at UFC 300!” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

