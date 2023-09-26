"Old middle class white man on the inside" - Jon Jones struggling with new striking gear has fans roaring with laughter

Jon Jones is scheduled to face Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295, the penultimate pay-per-view of the year. Unfortunately, the matchup has been lacking in hype and overall fan interest, as the MMA community is generally of the belief that Miocic stands little chance against Jones.

That, however, doesn't mean that 'Bones' isn't hard at work training to make sure he's ready for a war. Things took a humorous tone, however, as a recent clip of Jon Jones using a boxing reflex ball surfaced on social media, with many fans in splits over his punching mechanics.

'Bones' has never been known for his boxing, and he's always been more dedicated to kicking, with the occasional use of his elbows. His lack of mobility and poor punching mechanics drew countless reactions from fans on X/Twitter. One fan had an interesting take on the clip.

They claimed that Jon Jones' use of the boxing reflex ball is both the best marketing the product could receive and simultaneously the worst due to his inept use of it:

"This is either the absolute best promo a striking tool can get or the worst"

Another commenter claimed that it would be some time before the UFC heavyweight champion grows accustomed to the tool:

"Jab and slip as you move around the room training your mind and hands to react to incoming objects while moving around. Tricky to get used to haha"

One fan described Jones' lack of mobility as resembling that of a 55-year old:

"He’s 100% a 55 year old middle class white man on the inside"

Another fan likened his punching mechanics to those of Stephen A. Smith's, who was in a widely-mocked clip of him shadowboxing with improper form:

"Hit em with the Stephen a smith"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Jon Jones' last light heavyweight fight

While Jon Jones' recent heavyweight triumph over Ciryl Gane has reminded fans of the dominance he enjoyed during most of his previous run at light heavyweight, his last few fights at 205 pounds were anything but dominant and decisive. His last bout in the division was against Dominick Reyes.

Jones ended up winning via a unanimous decision that many in the MMA commmunity felt was undeserved, as they believed that Reyes did enough to earn the nod.