UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes - Did the judges get it wrong? Here is what the MMA community said at the time 

Jon Jones' last outing inside the octagon was a controversial win against Dominick Reyes in 2020. The two faced each other in a light heavyweight title bout in the UFC 247 main event.

The incredibly close matchup was scored in favor of Jones by all three judges, 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46. Reyes outstruck Jones and landed more significant strikes, and a large portion of mixed martial arts fans and experts expressed their shock at the decision going the way of 'Bones'.

Former champion Matt Serra spoke in the aftermath of the fight, saying on UFC Unfiltered:

“This is what I thought. I only saw it once but I remember thinking that Jones needed to finish it because I remember feeling that Dominick won the first three rounds. Again, I’ve seen it once I’m gonna watch it again. That’s what I remember thinking, ‘Oh man, he has to stop it,’ but you have to give the champion something. But he [Jones] did come back. That last round he was stalking him. He doesn’t accept it, he doesn’t accept defeat. I remember thinking that he won the fight, Dominick, but it was close.” [h/t BJPenn.com]

Fans on Twitter also expressed their ire under Jones' tweet after his win.

"@DomReyes is the uncrowned champ!"

"Edit on this picture as bad as actually calling that a win"

"Reyes rematch please. Awesome, super close and competitive fight. Would love to see a more decisive ending."

"Coulda gone either way . Not a robbery"

"So many apologists. The numbers and performance doesn't lie...Reyes won."

Jon Jones will fight Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title at UFC 285

Soon after his win against Dominick Reyes in February 2020, Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title, citing a pay dispute with president Dana White.

'Bones' later expressed his intent to move up to the heavyweight division. After a three-year hiatus, he will step back into the octagon for his heavyweight debut. In his first ever fight in the heaviest division, Jones will challenge No.1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane for the vacant championship left behind by Francis Ngannou.

The fight will headline UFC 285, which will also feature a women's flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. The main card will also be opened by exciting wrestling prodigy Bo Nickal going up against Jamie Pickett.

Ciryl Gane is coming off a strong win against Tai Tuivasa after suffering his only MMA loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a title unification bout.

