Old rivals Superbon and Sitthichai tear the house down in throwback bout

ONE Championship shared footage of Superbon Singha Mawynn’s promotional debut against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

In July 2020, Superbon fought for ONE Championship for the first time at ONE: No Surrender. The former Kunlun Fight tournament champion was matched up against Sitthichai, who was also making his promotional debut.

After three action-packed rounds, he emerged victorious against Sitthichai by unanimous decision. Three years later, ONE posted the entire fight in a throwback video on YouTube, with the caption saying:

“Before former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon faces Dutch-Turkish dynamo Tayfun Ozcan in a critical contest on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, relive his thunderous ONE debut against Thai striking legend Sitthichai in 2020!”

Check out the full fight below:

The Thai superstar secured a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title shot by defeating Sitthichai. He went on to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion with a highlight-reel knockout against Giorgio Petrosyan before defending his throne against Marat Grigorian.

At ONE Fight Night 6, the 32-year-old’s legendary run came to an end when he was dethroned by Chingiz Allazov. Five months later, Superbon looks to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The former kickboxing world champion has been matched up against Tayfun Ozcan. ‘Turbine’ is ranked number five in the division and hopes to skyrocket his chance of earning a world title shot by winning on June 9.

The intriguing featherweight matchup goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

