Oleksandr Usyk drops massive hint about potential boxing showdown with UFC icon Alex Pereira: "Why not?"

Oleksandr Usyk recently expressed his thoughts on a potential crossover fight with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

The Ukrainian boxer has expressed that he has two fights remaining in his professional boxing career. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Usyk was asked whom he would like to face in those two fights. Usyk responded:

"First, whoever wins the next fight on 22nd February [between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker]. But next maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe, why not? Alex wants to."

Check out Oleksandr Usyk's comments below (0:50):

Oleksandr Usyk made history by becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades when he defeated Tyson Fury in May 2024. However, he was forced to relinquish the IBF heavyweight title shortly after, as he was unable to face mandatory IBF challenger Daniel Dubois due to a rematch clause with Fury.

Dubois claimed the IBF heavyweight title with a victory over Filip Hrgovic in June 2024 and defended it with a fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in September of that year. He is scheduled to face Joseph Parker on February 22. The winner of this bout will likely be the next challenger for Usyk's title.

Alex Pereira and coach are confident in their ability to compete against Oleksandr Usyk in boxing

Oleksandr Usyk's comments respond to Alex Pereira's statements during his appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast on Jan. 30. When asked whether he wants to compete in crossover boxing matches, Pereira stated:

"That's something I really want. But I' under a contract with the UFC. We know McGregor did it. I don't know how I would, but it's something that I really want to do." [Translated by Plinio Cruz]

When asked if he had any specific opponent in mind for a boxing match, Pereira replied:

"Well, I'm the champ so I would like to fight the champ. So Oleksandr Usyk would be a fight that I want." [Translated by Plinio Cruz]

He added:

"I feel that I can do really good. People talk about boxing, but boxing is one of my strongest parts [of the game]." [Translated by Plinio Cruz]

Plinio Cruz, Pereira's manager and coach, shared his thoughts on Pereira's abilities. He noted that Pereira has performed well in sparring sessions with many renowned boxers and expressed confidence that Pereira could compete successfully against an elite boxer like Usyk.

Check out Alex Pereira and Plinio Cruz's comments below (51:09):

