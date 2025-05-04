Oleksandr Usyk hilariously recalls the time a horse rocked him with head kick

In a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Oleksandr Usyk shared a surprising yet humorous incident about the hardest hit he had ever taken. Usyk, who has had some of the hardest contenders to fight, like Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois, yet he feels the most powerful hit he took was from a horse during his youth on a farm.

The conversation unfolded when Piers Morgan played a clip of Usyk absorbing a shot from Daniel Dubois and asked if it was the hardest punch he had ever taken. With Dubois seated just feet away and tensions simmering ahead of their July rematch at Wembley Stadium, Usyk’s unexpected response was served to break the ice. His humorous recollection of being kicked by a horse in his youth helped ease the atmosphere during a tense promotional moment.

Usyk said:

“When I was young I took a punch from a horse. I worked on a farm. I go, ‘Hey, get it out, get it out,’ Boom, its legs caught me.”

Check out the clip where Oleksandr Usyk shares his humorous story:

The last encounter between Usyk and Dubois was in August 2023, which ended via a ninth-round stoppage win for the Ukrainian in August 2023.

Oleksandr Usyk faces a fierce warning from determined Daniel Dubois ahead of July rematch

Daniel Dubois seems determined to rewrite the story when he meets again with Oleksandr Usyk in July. His message is clear that he is leaving no space for any hesitations or doubts about this one.

With Usyk now holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts with a successful year, the bout promises fireworks as Dubois has some heavy unfinished business to attend.

Dubois said:

"This time is going to be a blood bath and I’m just going to go to work, demolition... This time I’m not going to leave no stone unturned, no chance for any questions or anything. I want to nail him to the canvas and do it properly this time."

Check out Daniel Dubois' comments on Oleksandr Usyk in the video below: (01:03):

