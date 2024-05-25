Oleksandr Usyk presents WBC world heavyweight title to honor teammate head-butted by Tyson Fury's father

Oleksandr Usyk recently made a gesture of solidarity by presenting his newly earned WBC world heavyweight title to honor a teammate who was head-butted by Tyson Fury's father.

Usyk cemented his place in boxing history by becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years following a grueling 12-round battle against 'The Gypsy King', securing a split decision victory last week.

The Usyk vs. Fury showdown exceeded expectations, but the lead-up to the bout was filled with tension. At a media event during fight week, John Fury engaged in an altercation with some members of Usyk's team. Subsequently, he forcefully clashed his head with another member of the Ukrainian entourage named Stanislav Stepchuk, resulting in blood streaming down his face.

Combat sports journalist Michael Benson recently shared two photos on X, depicting 'The Cat' presenting Stepchuk with the WBC belt he had acquired from Fury to unify the division. Additionally, the post featured a picture of the undisputed champion sporting stitches and a black eye, indicating the toll taken by the intense bout.

'The Gypsy King' initially dominated the first half of the fight, flaunting his skills with showboating antics. However, Usyk staged a remarkable comeback in the later rounds, compelling the referee to administer a count when Fury was knocked down in the ninth round.

Despite Fury's efforts to regain control, 'The Cat' seized the opportunity, landing several powerful punches. Ultimately, Usyk emerged victorious by split decision, with the scorecards reading 115-112, 114-113, 113-114 in his favor.

Oleksandr Usyk's team member shares reasoning behind non-retaliation towards John Fury

Oleksandr Usyk's teammate recently offered their viewpoint on the choice not to retaliate following a headbutt from John Fury.

During an interview with Seconds Out, Stanislav Stepchuk addressed the altercation, noting that Tyson Fury's father reacted aggressively to their vocal backing of Usyk. Stepchuk went on to explain that he chose not to reciprocate Fury Sr.'s intensity, considering the age difference between them.

