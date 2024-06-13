Oleksandr Usyk's promoter calls out Tyson Fury for a beer

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, teased Tyson Fury by jokingly offering him a beer on social media.

On May 18, Usyk and Fury met inside the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia and made history by determining the undisputed heavyweight champion. The 12-round boxing match featured back-and-forth action, with the Ukrainian winning by unanimous decision and handing 'The Gypsy King' his first professional loss.

The legendary heavyweights will return to Saudi Arabia on December 21, and fight again after Fury activated his rematch clause. Earlier today, the Brit took to Instagram and posted a video of him training with the following caption referencing his upcoming challenge:

"Listen up! I’ve conquered everything in boxing – titles, records, the lot. But I’ve never had to come back from a loss. On December 21st in Riyadh, in the heart of the kingdom, the king will reclaim his throne and become undisputed. @usykaa , I’m coming for you! Get ready for the Gypsy King! The path to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do, I saw my shortcomings and best believe I am inevitable 🔥"

Many fans and fighters took to the comment section to support the English heavyweight. Meanwhile, Krassyuk, replied to the post by potentially referencing a recent viral incident of Fury being overly intoxicated at a bar:

"Bro, let's have a beer"

Watch Fury's short training footage below:

Tyson Fury suffers minor setback with viral video of him getting kicked out of bar

Tyson Fury will undoubtedly have to overcome plenty of adversity to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk. Although the rematch is six months away, Fury's focus and dedication to training are a necessity to take out the always-dedicated Usyk when they meet again in Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, Fury suffered a minor setback in the public eye, especially considering his past troubles with alcohol addiction and depression. The viral footage showed 'The Gypsy King' being removed from a bar by security before falling on his face outside, which raised concern in the boxing community.

Watch the video of Tyson Fury getting kicked out of a bar below:

