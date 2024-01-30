Oleksandr Usyk's sparring partner explains why Tyson Fury is likely to struggle against the Ukrainian

Darren Sealy believes that Tyson Fury will struggle with Oleksandr Usyk's pace next month.

'The Cat' is currently slated to face 'The Gypsy King' next month in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be by far the biggest of Usyk's career to date. While he is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion with wins over the likes of Anthony Joshua, his next bout will be historic.

The winner of the bout next month will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt history of the sport. With that in mind, the Ukrainian is doing everything possible in training to set himself up for success.

One of the more unique things that Usyk did was put out the call for massive sparring partners. 'The Cat' set up his own website, where boxers who meet Fury's frame could contact him to spar. The 6'9" Darren Sealy met the qualifications and has served as one of Usyk's main sparring partners.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Mirror, Sealy was asked about the bout. There, he opined that Fury will largely struggle with Usyk's pace, above all else. In the interview, he stated:

“I think the output and the pace, we are longer so we have that advantage which is great but it also takes us a little longer to get the punch going because we’ve got so much reach... Changing the pace and levels with different shots and angles, albeit Oleksandr Usyk or any shorter fighter it can be tricky if they have a really good pace."

Darren Sealy offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Darren Sealy is rolling with Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury next month.

In the aforementioned interview, the heavyweight contender was asked to make a prediction as well. There, Sealy stated that Usyk's pace would cause issues and wear Fury down across the bout itself.

While the sparring partner believes his teammate could struggle early, Sealy believes Usyk will take over as the fight gets late. In conclusion, the 6'9" heavyweight predicted that the Ukrainian would win by late stoppage or decision.

Speaking to The Mirror earlier this week, Sealy stated:

“Fury will maybe stay out strong keeping it nice and long but Usyk will take a couple of rounds to work him out like the master that he is and will be victorious. I think Usyk will win whether in the later rounds or by unanimous decision. He is the best at it and the best to do it, undisputed at cruiserweight and undisputed at heavyweight in less than a month."