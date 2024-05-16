Oleksandr Usyk’s team share their reservations regarding ring canvas for Tyson Fury fight

Oleksandr Usyk's team reportedly raised concerns and lodged a formal complaint regarding the ring canvas ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury. The highly-anticipated contest is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The upcoming 12-round clash will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, marking a quarter-century since Lennox Lewis accomplished this milestone. Currently, Usyk possesses the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts, whereas Fury holds the WBC title.

As per a recent report from Sky Sports News, members of the 37-year-old Ukrainian boxer's camp expressed discontent during the open workout session and formally raised a complaint, focusing on the seam connecting the canvas sections.

Both champions rehearsed last night on the identical canvas set to be utilized in the ring come Saturday evening. However, Team Usyk raised alarms about potential trip hazards during the fight.

The canvas mirrors those employed in recent heavyweight bouts in Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, including 'The Cat's' triumphs over Anthony Joshua in both London and Jeddah.

Usyk and Fury were originally scheduled to face off last December, but Fury's demanding win against Francis Ngannou led to a two-month postponement. Additionally, 'The Gypsy King' suffered a cut during a sparring session in February, resulting in a further three-month delay in the bout.

Oleksandr Usyk's team member discusses decision to not retaliate after being headbutted by Tyson Fury's father

At a media event on Monday, Tyson Fury's father engaged in a confrontation with a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team before being separated.

Following this, John Fury appeared to deliberately headbutt another member of 'The Cat's' entourage, named Stanislav Stepchuk, causing blood to flow down his own face.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Stepchuk offered insights into the scuffle through a translator:

"I was just supporting my team and shouting Usyk. I didn’t touch him [John]. He just exposed his mind and went crazy. If he gets mad only from shouting Usyk’s name, what will happen in five days? He thinks there isn’t respect because of shouting Usyk’s name, so maybe he is a little bit crazy."

Stepchuk explained that he chose not to react aggressively to Fury because of their age difference. He indicated his openness to receiving an apology from the 59-year-old retired boxer but also advised caution:

"For his sake, don't watch the actual fight because he could have a heart attack and finish in an ambulance."

Check out Stanislav Stepchuk's comments below (0:35):

