Oleksandr Usyk's WBC title displayed at White House after Volodymyr Zelenskyy gifts it to Donald Trump during recent visit

Oleksandr Usyk's WBC undisputed belt was used as a goodwill gift by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the latter's visit to the White House. It was presented to United States president Donald Trump, and the moment quickly caught fire on social media.

Ad

The Ring, one of the oldest and greatest outlets in boxing history, which also awards boxers with its own championships, tweeted about the gesture. Moreover, it shared a picture of the meeting between the two presidents, with the WBC undisputed belt in frame.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Usyk is one of the greatest Ukrainian athletes of all time, and one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Not only is he an Olympic gold medalist from his amateur run, he is a multi-division world champion, having held titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

His professional run over the years has seen him author a 23-0 record, with two wins over fellow all-time great heavyweight Tyson Fury, one victory over current IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, and two wins over British boxing legend Anthony Joshua.

Ad

He has, to some degree, cleaned out the heavyweight boxing division, with few compelling challengers outside of the likes of Joseph Parker. He did the same at cruiserweight, one of the least talked-about divisions in boxing. However, at 38 years old, Usyk is in his twilight years.

He is nearing his retirement and has even entertained a crossover boxing match with reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Unfortunately, such a matchup is unlikely to happen given the UFC's disinterest in crossover bouts.

Ad

Oleksandr Usyk has been an undisputed champion in two divisions

Oleksandr Usyk is a rare breed of boxer. He is among the rare few to have reigned as an undisputed champion in two weight classes: cruiserweight and heavyweight. He first captured undisputed cruiserweight gold in 2018. At just 15-0, he defeated Murat Gassiev via unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

At the time, Usyk held the WBC and WBO cruiserweight titles, but won the WBA (Super), IBF, and The Ring cruiserweight belts in the bout. Years later, after capturing WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles, he defeated Tyson Fury to claim WBC heavyweight gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.