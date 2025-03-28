Oleksandr Usyk teases MMA fight against Jake Paul, fans react: "No doubt be rigged"

Oleksandr Usyk has arguably achieved almost everything there is to achieve in both amateur and professional boxing. The undefeated pro boxer now seems to be entertaining the idea of a crossover bout against one of the biggest names in that realm.

In a recent social media post, Usyk flirted with the idea of taking on Jake Paul in a mixed martial arts competition. The post was a picture of the two, with an octagon in the background.

The post spread like wildfire on social media. Fight fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Users chimed in with comments like:

"It’d no doubt be rigged to make Jake Paul look strong"

"I would double the normal ppv price to see Usyk kill Jake Paul."

"Usyk is a savage"

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @IfnBoxing on X]

Although he has not competed in MMA, Oleksandr Usyk has secured a role in Mark Kerr's biographical movie, The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Usyk will be portraying legend Igor Vovchanchyn, who still holds the record for the most unbeaten runs in MMA history at 40.

Usyk had also expressed interest in a boxing match against Alex Pereira, who was the UFC light heavyweight champion at the time. With 'Poatan' losing his title at UFC 313 to Magomed Ankalaev, that fight is unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

Jake Paul calls out Oleksandr Usyk's former rival

Although relatively new to professional boxing, Jake Paul has an impressive resume, though most of the names are from the MMA sphere. He holds victories over Anderson Silva, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, Paul has proved doubters wrong.

Paul was rumored to take on Canelo Alvarez next. Unfortunately, the fight didn't materialize, and 'The Problem Child' set his sights on another boxing phenom - Anthony Joshua, a former rival of Oleksandr Usyk's.

Speaking on his podcast, he said:

"I know that I will f**king beat Anthony Joshua's a**. He doesn't have a chin and has no skill, and he's stiff. I love you, Anthony, we're friends, but I want to fight you."

Following the claim, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed that his client is open to the idea, but warned Paul of the potential consequences that he could face if they were to go through with the fight.

