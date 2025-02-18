Oleksandr Usyk vs. Alex Pereira boxing match? 'Poatan' confident that Dana White's UFC could strike a deal

Oleksandr Usyk and Alex Pereira throwing down inside of a boxing ring is something that the latter believes Dana White would be interested in promoting. The Usyk vs. Pereira discourse has ramped up in the last few days regarding this potential prizefight.

The Ukrainian standout made a comment in a recent interview about how a clash with the Brazilian knockout artist would intrigue Usyk as a swan song bout from the sport of boxing. During a separate but also recent interview with Mark Bouris while in Sydney for UFC 312, with Plinio Cruz providing translations throughout, Pereira addressed the words of Usyk and is open to this bout idea someday.

When discussing the specifics of his long held desire to have a boxing contest and the logic behind who that opponent could be, Pereira said:

"Since I'm the champion, I said it would have to be against a champion and he's [Usyk's] the champion. Now he's given an interview and mentioned my name. That's something I want and he also wants it. Both organizations, boxing and the UFC, are working kind of together now. So I believe this fight can happen."

Check out Alex Pereira's thoughts on possibly boxing Usyk below (26:14):

Alex Pereira's preparations for UFC 313 concern former UFC champ champ

Alex Pereira has his next in-cage assignment lined up as he will be defending his light heavyweight title against surging contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Pereira is returning to action on the heels of winning 2024's Fighter of the Year distinction after three emphatic title defenses. That being said, a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion wonders if the Brazilian is completely focused.

Daniel Cormier expressed these thoughts regarding Pereira on a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast that he co-hosts with Chael Sonnen. 'DC' said:

"He's [Ankalaev's] honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira. [Pereira] was in Australia last week, shaking the hand of Drake as he went on stage for his concert...What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks!... He [Pereira] needs to get home and lock in because he has the hardest fight of his title reign."

