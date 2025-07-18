  • home icon
  • Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Live round-by-round updates

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 18, 2025 21:34 GMT
usyk
Oleksandr Usyk (left) vs. Daniel Dubois (right) takes place on July 19 [Image Courtesy: @Queensberry via X/Twitter]

The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight championship bout set for July 19. The outcome of the matchup will define both men's legacies.

Usyk enters the bout as the unified heavyweight champion, holding the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBO titles. Furthermore, he is undefeated at 23-0, with 14 stoppages to his name. So, not only will he putting his belts on the line, but his undefeated record as well.

A loss would change everything. A win, though, would crown him as undisputed heavyweight champion once again, and put an end to the questions about his first bout with Dubois, which was controversial due to uncertainty about whether a Dubois punch was a low blow or legitimate body shot.

Meanwhile, Dubois is the IBF heavyweight champion, holding a title that Usyk relinquished voluntarily. He is 22-2, with 21 knockouts/TKOs, with his demolition of Anthony Joshua being his most recent. A win over Usyk would be tremendous for his legacy, while also elevating him to undisputed status for the first time.

Unfortunately for him, he isn't expected to win, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Usyk as a -300 favorite, while Dubois is a +235 underdog. The card starts at 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 5:30 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) on July 19.

The fight itself, scheduled for 12 rounds, starts at around 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T. / 10:00 PM B.S.T.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

