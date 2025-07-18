Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Live round-by-round updates

The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight championship bout set for July 19. The outcome of the matchup will define both men's legacies.Usyk enters the bout as the unified heavyweight champion, holding the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBO titles. Furthermore, he is undefeated at 23-0, with 14 stoppages to his name. So, not only will he putting his belts on the line, but his undefeated record as well.A loss would change everything. A win, though, would crown him as undisputed heavyweight champion once again, and put an end to the questions about his first bout with Dubois, which was controversial due to uncertainty about whether a Dubois punch was a low blow or legitimate body shot.Meanwhile, Dubois is the IBF heavyweight champion, holding a title that Usyk relinquished voluntarily. He is 22-2, with 21 knockouts/TKOs, with his demolition of Anthony Joshua being his most recent. A win over Usyk would be tremendous for his legacy, while also elevating him to undisputed status for the first time.Unfortunately for him, he isn't expected to win, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Usyk as a -300 favorite, while Dubois is a +235 underdog. The card starts at 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 5:30 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) on July 19.The fight itself, scheduled for 12 rounds, starts at around 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T. / 10:00 PM B.S.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the heavyweight title fight.Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel DuboisRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: