Oleksandr Usyk walkout songs: Tracks the Ukrainian boxer has previously used

Oleksandr Usyk is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Usyk bagged the gold medal in the heavyweight division at the 2012 London Olympics, in addition to a number of other accolades in the amateur boxing realm. As a professional boxer, 'The Cat' is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who moved up to heavyweight and became a unified heavyweight champion.

The 37-year-old currently holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles. Usyk is scheduled to fight fellow undefeated pugilist, the UK's Tyson Fury, who's the WBC and consensus lineal heavyweight champion. The Fury-Usyk title unification showdown is booked to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 18, 2024.

The Fury-Usyk winner will be crowned boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis last held that title in April 2000.

Which songs did Oleksandr Usyk walk out to?

Oleksandr Usyk hails from Ukraine and is known to take great pride in his nation. On that note, the entrance music for some of his biggest boxing matches has been the song 'Brothers' by Ukrainian artist Vasyl Zhadan.

In Sept. 2021, Usyk challenged the UK's Anthony Joshua, who held the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles at that time. 'The Cat' made an epic entrance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, in front of around 70,000 fans. He walked out to the song 'Brothers,' seemingly donning a space-suit-inspired attire and an astronaut mask.

Usyk carried the momentum into his fight, beating Joshua via unanimous decision to take his aforementioned titles.

Watch Usyk's entrance for his first fight against Joshua below:

Oleksandr Usyk was booked to defend the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua next. Additionally, The Ring heavyweight title, which was vacant at the time, was also at stake. The Usyk-Joshua rematch took place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in Aug. 2022.

Usyk made another memorable entrance, walking out to "Brothers" for the rematch amid much fanfare. 'The Cat' beat Joshua again, this time via split decision. He retained his titles and captured The Ring heavyweight belt as well.

Watch Usyk's entrance for the Joshua rematch below:

Oleksandr Usyk then defended the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles against the UK's Daniel Dubois at the Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland, in Aug. 2023.

For this fight, Vasyl Zhadan himself performed "Brothers" live at the venue, marking Usyk's entrance to the squared circle. Many fans later jestingly suggested that Zhadan bore a close resemblance to X-Factor great, Wagner.

Dubois gave 'The Cat' a tough challenge. The fight's low blow controversy notwithstanding, Usyk ultimately beat him via ninth-round KO and successfully defended his heavyweight titles. It's believed that Usyk will likely utilize the "Brothers" song for his upcoming title showdown against longtime rival Tyson Fury too.

Watch Usyk's entrance for the Dubois fight below: