"On the bright side you could have Brian's hair" - Fans in splits as Cody Gibson hilariously takes it out on UFC's "hair lady"

Cody Gibson had a recent fight reported on, but the comments he made about his hair from the announcement photo had many paying attention to that. 'The Renegade' even compared the look to being similar to a popular Brazilian featherweight in the UFC who sports an iconic head of hair in his own right.

Brian Kelleher vs Cody Gibson goes down at UFC Vegas 94 on July 20 with the bout info also being shared at a lBater juncture by @BigMarcel24 on X.

Gibson responded to the tweet from Marcel Dorff with the UFC bantamweight stating:

"I love all the people who work for the UFC but the hair lady at the last fight messed with my hair before shoots and I can't figure out if she was going for Diego Lopes or Hitler. Probably should have looked in the mirror before heading out."

Several X users were clearly tickled by Cody Gibson's commentary on how he looked within the referenced photo and a tweet thread amassed thereafter.

@Balboafightpix said:

"On the bright side you could have Brian's hair"

@SimonBelfield stated:

"Thought @darrentill2 had lost some serious weight at first"

@IslamP4PGOAT quipped:

"you look great brother, wish you the best in your next bout. Make us proud."

[Images Courtesy: @TheRenegade559 tweet thread]

Check out the tweet of Cody Gibson having a laugh at his own haircut below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Gibson vs Brian Kelleher: Their roads to this fight

Cody Gibson is in his second stint with the UFC following an octagon run from February 2014 to February 2015. He faced stiff competition like John Dodson and Ray Borg during his time between runs in the UFC.

Gibson had a stint on the Ultimate Fighter season 31 with a pair of first-round finishes on the show punching his ticket back to the UFC cage.

The Oklahoma native aims to rebound from consecutive setbacks to Brad Katona at UFC 292 and Miles Johns at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas. Both defeats came by way of a unanimous decision.

Conversely, Kelleher has a three-fight losing skid that he will be looking to snap in this reported summer contest at 135 pounds.

'Boom' lost via back-to-back rear naked choke against Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista in a pair of 2022 bouts. The third loss came against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 296 via a devastating counter right hand. All of these aforementioned losses have transpired in the first round.