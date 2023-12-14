Why did Cody Garbrandt divorce his now ex-wife Danny Pimsanguan? Everything you should know about 'No Love's personal life

Cody Garbrandt and the ending of his marriage led to one of his most devastating setbacks in the cage.

At one point, when you searched 'Cody Garbrandt wife' online, Danny Pimsanguan was the name that would come up. That has since changed in recent years and the former UFC bantamweight champion has been publically transparent about what went down.

When looking back on what went wrong in his flyweight debut, Garbrandt touched on his tumultuous marital situation and the eventual dissolving of it.

Garbrandt's lone UFC outing at 125 pounds might create an easy inference that the former bantamweight champion had a bad weight cut down there. It was a smooth health-minded cut down with the guidance of a doctor, but the romantic rockiness for Garbrandt played a part in hindering him greatly.

Amid that fight camp against Kai Kara France, Garbrandt and then-wife Danny Pimsanguan separated and would eventually divorce. The two have a child together.

In speaking to the media at length about it, Garbrandt described how he grew up in an environment where his parents had broken up when he was young.

"I ended up getting divorced. Before my fight, selling my house the week of my fight. I have a son that was three years old, four years old at the time. I come from a split family, I didn’t want that, but I had to do some life changes.”

Garbrandt said he and Pimsanguan are on good terms and are co-parenting as both live in Las Vegas.

Check out Garbrandt open up on what happened to his marriage below:

Cody Garbrandt and his recent UFC efforts post-divorce

During that aforementioned session speaking with the media, it was before an eventually triumphant outing for 'No Love'. Garbrandt returned to the win column after the Kara France setback, which was a round-one KO loss at UFC 269 in December 2021. Garbrandt bounced back and scored a unanimous decision over Trevin Jones at UFC 285 in March of this year.

After a few bout cancellations which kept him out through all of 2022 and a bout cancellation this August vs Mario Bautista, Garbrandt is presumably excited to get out there to compete in a few days.

Garbrandt looks to close out 2023 with the momentum of consecutive wins when he fights on December 16th. Cody Garbrandt will test his skills against Brian Kelleher at UFC 296 this Saturday in a 135-pound contest during the televised preliminary portion of the UFC's final pay-per-view of the calendar year.

