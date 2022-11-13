On this day: Angela Lee successfully pulls off the first twister submission in ONE Championship history 

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee’s creativity inside the circle is unparalleled. Instead of wielding a paintbrush, Lee expresses her artistry through her renowned mixed martial arts skills, particularly with her world-class grappling credentials.

On this exact day, seven years ago, ‘Unstoppable’ proved her hype train was legitimate by pulling off one of the rarest submissions in MMA in just her third professional fight. Angela Lee performed the first twister in ONE Championship history.

After winning her first two bouts via first-round submission, a then 19-year-old Lee took on her biggest challenge yet against tough Australian opponent Natalie Gonzales-Hills at ONE: Pride of Lions on November 13, 2015, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Prior to that, Lee forced Aya Saber to tap from an armbar and then submitted Mona Samir with a rear naked choke. However, nobody expected the United MMA and Evolve MMA prodigy to not just attempt but also pull off a successful twister submission in her next fight. After all, the twister, or the spinal lock, is one of the most creative yet complex submissions in the world of grappling.

If done correctly, it’s one of the most excruciatingly painful holds in martial arts since it puts immense pressure on an opponent's spine and neck areas. Then again, we rarely see this submission, even among the best BJJ practitioners in the world, since it’s highly intricate and only done with extreme attention to detail.

Angela Lee, however, has this in her repertoire. In fact, she recently demonstrated the move to Mitch Chilson and explained thoroughly how she set it up.

As you can see, it’s practically a legal form of torture in MMA. It’s a brutal submission that contorts a person’s spine in places it has no business being in, and Natalie Gonzales-Hills learned this the hard way.

When Angela Lee put on a grappling clinic against Natalie Gonzales-Hills

Gonzales-Hills is an experienced striker, and she was lighting up Lee on the feet at the beginning of their bout. ‘The Kilapino’ battered Lee in the clinch and even clipped her with a nice crescent kick to the face.

Following another clean right hand, Gonzales-Hills dragged the Singaporean-American to the ground, which turned out to be her fatal mistake. Angela Lee quickly imposed her dominance on the ground by flipping the Australian over with a gorgeous sweep. She landed at half guard and softened up her opponent with some ground and pound.

After a brief scramble, Lee ended up in full mount and rained down more hellfire. The punishment was just too much for Gonzales-Hills, as she turned her back, which ultimately spelled her doom.

Once Lee had Gonzales-Hills' right leg trapped, she pinned her head down and violently cranked on her neck like there was no tomorrow. Hills tapped just seconds before Mitch Chilson could finish saying that Lee was setting up for a twister.

Relieve the glorious moment below:

