Several months ago, Cory Sandhagen was immensely critical of Sean O'Malley's mindset, even going as far as to say it could ruin the sport of MMA.

Sandhagen was referring to O'Malley's 'business-like mindset', as 'Sugar' was open about the fact that he would make the smartest decisions for his career, and not just seek out the toughest opponents.

'The Sandman' was criticized by O'Malley for his decision to accept a fight against a much lower ranked fighter in Umar Nurmagomedov. Cory Sandhagen fired back at Sean O'Malley, labeling his mindset as weak.

But following O'Malley's incredible KO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, Sandhagen has walked back his criticism of the bantamweight champion.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Cory Sandhagen was asked to share his thoughts on O'Malley's title victory.

He said this:

"It was pretty awesome and pretty inspiring. Obviously I was there, I don't think anyone saw that coming. So that was pretty cool. The way he got to be champ, that's a really awesome feeling. I'm really happy for him. Once you get past the Malibu's Most Wanted thing that Sean O'Malley has going on with his aesthetic, I think that he's a fairly smart guy and I think that he's funny and reasonable and pretty honest."

Sandhagen continued:

"I can tell he has a really smart coach too, that dude Tim... Sean O'Malley is kind of a diversifying guy in terms of who he attracts as fans. Like I said, I think that once you hear his interviews and you start to watch him, I don't think he's that bad of a dude."

Watch the video below from 5:10:

Cory Sandhagen provides an update on his return from injury

Cory Sandhagen took on Rob Font as a late-notice replacement in the main event of UFC Nashville in August.

'The Sandman' suffered a completely torn tricep during the fight, and is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sandhagen explained that he was dealing with some elbow issues leading into UFC Nashville, and that his pre-existing problems likely contributed to the muscle tear.

During the aforementioned interview, Cory Sandhagen provided an update on his return, and said this:

"It's a little bit hard to tell. I know I'm recovering quickly, said the doc... I eat really good and don't go crazy or anything on the weekends. I would guess that April would be semi-optimistic, as far as my comfort level goes as far as having a full training camp and everything like that." [3:00-3:34]