"Once a hater always a vagina" - Tony Ferguson slams Daniel Cormier for saying he doesn't have "self awareness", throws shade at Khabib Nurmagomedov too

Tony Ferguson has called out Daniel Cormier for his recent comments claiming 'El Cucuy' is done. In the aftermath of Ferguson's submission loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 279, 'DC' opined that it might be best for 'El Cucuy' to hang up his gloves.

However, Cormier also stated that Ferguson's unwillingness to step away spoke of his lack of "self-awareness."

Ferguson responded to Cormier's comments, advising the Hall of Famer to stay away from sweets as they get to your head. The former lightweight interim champion also took a dig at his long-time foe Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a close friend of Cormier. 'El Cucuy' commented on a post citing 'DC':

"@dc_mma Should Put The Sweets Down. Too Much Sugar Will Go To Your Head like Ol’ Fathead Khabieber. Once a hater always a vagina- Champ 🖕😎 -CSO- MF’as 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🥇"

Daniel Cormier was unimpressed with the UFC 279 headliner at large. The former UFC double champ did not buy into the 'theatrics' that was mixed in with an overall underwhelming performance.

Tony Ferguson doesn't sound like he's quitting

Tony Ferguson's loss to Nate Diaz made it five in a row for the former interim lightweight champion. 'El Cucuy' hasn't been able to find success since his twelve-fight win streak was brutally snapped by Justin Gaethje in 2019.

While talk of his retirement has been going around, Ferguson himself doesn't appear to have any such plans. Reacting to his loss to Diaz, 'El Cucuy' stated that he would have done better to keep the contest standing. Ferguson also seemingly hinted at making some adjustments to his gameplan for the future. The 38-year-old said in his post-fight interview:

"I should have kept it standing. Period. Got to discuss somethings with my cornermen. Nothing bad. Nobody’s getting fired, nobody’s doing f****** bad. It’s just some adjustments, it’s a new game for me, mixing it up, putting the MMA together.... It was just unfortunate, s*** happens. I wish it would have made it to the fifth round. I know what to do better next time. It f****** sucks."

