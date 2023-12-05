ONE 165: Takeru says fight against Rodtang will go down as ‘the world’s best fistfight’

Kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa believes his highly anticipated clash with Muay Thai titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon will go down as the greatest fistfight of all time.

After months of speculation, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that Takeru would make his promotional debut this January when the promotion heads to Tokyo for a stacked night of fights.

In the main event of the evening at ONE 165, ‘Natural Born Crusher’ will put his impeccable kickboxing skills on display against perhaps the greatest Muay Thai practitioner on the planet, Rodtang.

Speaking at a press event in Tokyo, Japan, to formally announce the headliner, Takeru expressed excitement over making his ONE debut in his home country and believes fans will be a fight for the ages come January 28.

“I am very happy that my debut match is finally set and that I will be competing in Japan,” he said. “My opponent, Rodtang, is a fighter I have wanted to fight for a long time. I think he is a world-class fighter. He fights with feeling and I fight with feeling too, so I think we will have the world's best fistfight, so please look forward to it.”

Takeru has been waiting a long time for an opportunity to fight Rodtang

Considered by many to be the pound-for-pound greatest kickboxer in the sport, Takeru holds the distinction of being the first and only fighter in K-1 history to claim titles in three different weight classes.

Despite all of his success over the years, the Japanese striking sensation has a burning desire to continuously prove himself. He’ll look to do just that when he takes on one of the most accomplished competitors in the art of eight limbs come 2024.

“I was often told that we had the same fighting style,” he added. “I first heard that there was a fighter in Thailand who had a fighting style like Takeru's, and I saw his match. Since that time, I have had a gut instinct that there is no one I would enjoy fighting more than this person.”

Who comes out on top when two of combat sports’ biggest stars square off in a super-fight for the ages? You can catch ONE 165 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and on the ONE Super App on January 28.