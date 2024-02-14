ONE 166: Joshua Pacio says he’s nearing 100 percent for Jarred Brooks rematch in Qatar on March 1

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio said he is almost at a hundred percent fighting form for his scheduled rematch with reigning divisional king Jarred Brooks next month.

‘The Passion’ will try to seize back the championship belt he lost to ‘The Monkey God’ in December 2022, when they touch gloves once again at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena.

In a recent interview with GMA News Online, the 28-year-old Lions Nation MMA standout said their preparation for the rematch is on track and he expects to be battle-ready right in time for fight night.

Joshua Pacio intimated:

"Next week will be my last week of hard training. I am 93 percent ready and after next week I shall be a hundred percent ready to go.”

In their first title clash, Pacio stood toe-to-toe against Brooks, anchored on his improved ground game and solid stand-up arsenal. The match went the full route of five rounds, but he just could not get the nod of the judges as he slumped to defeat by decision.

Before he lost the belt, the Baguio City, Philippines native successfully defended the ONE strawweight world title three times.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Joshua Pacio looking to put on a show at ONE 166: Qatar

Apart from retaining the ONE strawweight MMA world title, Joshua Pacio is also out to put on a show at ONE 166: Qatar next month in his title rematch against reigning champion Jarred Brooks.

He said he is looking to exact payback on the American champion in their re-engagement in Qatar on March 1 just as he vowed to put up an exemplary performance for fight fans, in line with their standing as topnotch martial artists.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Pacio said:

“This is our job, this is our livelihood. We’re here to show and fight, that’s our job.”

Watch the interview below:

Entering ONE 166, Joshua Pacio is coming off a rebound victory in October last year, where he defeated Russian Mansur Malachiev by unanimous decision.

Brooks, meanwhile, saw action in August last year, vying for the flyweight submission grappling world title but fell to reigning champion Mikey Musumeci by rear-naked choke.

ONE 166 marks the return of ONE Championship to the Middle East but it will be its first-ever live on-ground event in Qatar.