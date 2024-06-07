ONE 167: Christian Lee sees Antonio Mammarella struggling against Adrian Lee’s "very well-rounded" arsenal

Reigning two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee believes Australian newcomer Antonio Mammarella will struggle against the well-rounded skill set of his little brother, Adrian Lee.

After achieving a laundry list of accolades as an amateur, the 18-year-old phenom will make his highly anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut this Friday night, June 7 at ONE 167 inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, the youngest of the legendary Lee family will square off in a lightweight clash with Mammarella, a 24-year-old standout looking to derail Adrian Lee's hype train before it even pulls out of the station.

However, doing so will be easier said than done. That comes according to Christian, who believes Mammarella will struggle to fight a weak point in Adrian Lee's game whether it's on the feet or the mat.

"As a fighter, technically, he's very well-rounded in every area," he told the South China Morning Post. "But he can also put it together really well. So I think there's not going to be much that his opponent will be able to do because of the fact that he's so well-rounded in each area."

Adrian Lee has big dreams for his ONE Championship career

Though he's just getting his career in MMA started, Adrian Lee has some pretty big dreams for his career. First and foremost, he hopes to one day hoist 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold over his head.

After that, he would love to see ONE put on an event in Hawaii where he can compete in front of his friends and family—something any of his iconic siblings have yet to do.

"I would love to compete on a show in Hawaii. I don’t know if ONE will ever be able to come to Hawaii, but if so, I’d love to be able to compete in front of my friends and family."

Do you want to see ONE Championship head to The Aloha State someday?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.