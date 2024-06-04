ONE 167: Masaaki Noiri says Sitthichai’s greatest strength is his ability to stay true to his craft

Masaaki Noiri has done his research on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong before they collide at ONE 167 on June 7. From there, the Japanese superstar gathers that the Thai could be the toughest test of his career.

The former two-division K-1 world champion has left no stone unturned in a bid to enjoy a dream start to life in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Apart from fine-tuning his weapons, Noiri is also finding a loophole around Sitthichai's strengths to allow him to ease into enemy territory.

However, he believes it'll be easier said than done.

Referring to 'Killer Kid's' last match against Marat Grigorian, Masaaki Noiri told the promotion:

"Sitthichai’s strength is [him] not deviating from his style until the end. Not fighting at an unnatural distance for him.

"Even against Grigorian, when he got closed down, he could still fundamentally fight his fight, which is a strength."

Though there is some respect for the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp athlete, the 31-year-old won't think twice about knocking out Sitthichai if the opportunity presents itself.

With almost half of his 60 victories coming by knockout, it's no secret what he'll have his eyes on when he trades leather with the Thai inside Bangkok's Impact Arena this Friday, June 7.

Sitthichai sees some flaws within Masaaki Noiri's armor

On Sitthichai’s end, he has been quick to point out some of Masaaki Noiri's biggest flaws ahead of their featherweight kickboxing duel.

In a separate interview with ONE, he offered:

"I think his weakness is he tends to absorb attacks rather than defend them because he wants to counter his opponents."

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE 167 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

The star-studded card will be headlined by a blockbuster ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship showdown between defending king Tawanchai PK Saenchai and 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.